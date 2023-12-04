Hopkins recorded five catches on 12 targets for 75 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 overtime loss to the Colts. He also recorded one carry for four yards.

Hopkins saw double-digit targets for the fourth time this season and had his most productive showing since Week 8. He did the majority of his damage on a trio of catches that went for 27, 22 and 18 yards. Hopkins also tallied his fifth touchdown of the campaign -- all of which have come since Will Levis took over under center -- on a three-yard reception late in the fourth quarter. The Titans will continue to prefer to run their offense through the ground game, but Hopkins has shown he is capable of putting together strong performances