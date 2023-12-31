Hopkins recorded seven receptions on seven targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Texans.

Hopkins caught passes from both Will Levis (foot) and Ryan Tannehill and led the team in targets, receptions and yards. He did the majority of his damage after the catch and rebounded from his past two performances, during which he combined to record only 41 yards. While it has been far from Hopkins' most productive season, he surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since 2020 while being held back by subpar quarterback play throughout the campaign.