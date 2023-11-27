Hopkins recorded three catches on five targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Panthers.

Hopkins narrowly led the Titans in receiving yards, but he unexpectedly was forced to split targets among several other pass catchers on the team. Thanks to a pair of 19-yard receptions, it was one of Hopkins' more efficient performances of the season, though he was ultimately limited in production due to his muted volume. Overall, Hopkins has 60 or fewer yards in each of his last four games.