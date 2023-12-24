Hopkins finished with two receptions for 20 yards off of four targets in Sunday's 20-17 loss to Seattle.

Hopkins suffered from quarterback Will Levis' (ankle) absence Sunday, as backup Ryan Tannehill produced the wideout's lowest target total (four) this season. That's two duds in a row for Hopkins, who was building momentum once Levis took over for the struggling Tannehill back in Week 8. There is a chance that the Titans could get their best available quarterback back in Week 17, which would boost Hopkins' value for a potential revenge game against Houston next Sunday.