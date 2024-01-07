Hopkins recorded seven receptions on 10 targets for 46 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-20 win over the Jaguars.

Derrick Henry drove the Titans to an upset win, though Hopkins turned in a solid effort in a supporting role. He was used primarily in a short-area role, as his longest reception went for only 16 yards. However, Hopkins came through with his seventh touchdown of the season on a six-yard reception early in the third quarter. All told, it was a successful opening season in Tennessee, as he posed the seventh 1,000-yard campaign of his career. He remains under contract with the team for the 2024 season, though the Titans can get out of the deal with only a $7.9 hit to the salary cap.