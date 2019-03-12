Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: En route to Tampa

The Buccaneers are expected to sign Bucannon, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bucannon has familiarity with the Bucs' new coaching staff, having worked under Bruce Arians for his first four seasons and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles as a rookie in 2014. Those four campaigns marked Bucannon's most productive as a pro, as he ranged between 82 and 112 tackles each year. Under the one-year experiment that was Steve Wilks, though, Bucannon fell off a cliff, playing just 34.9 percent of the defensive snaps en route to 38 tackles. Bucannon will hope for a revival as he mans the dollar linebacker position in Bowles' scheme.

