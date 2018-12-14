Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Questionable for Sunday

Bucannon (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Falcons, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Bucannon practiced in a limited capacity each day this week. The Washington State product has missed the last three games with this injury. If Bucannon isn't able to play, Zeke Turner would likely see an increase in work.

