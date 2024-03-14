The Falcons are trading Ridder to Arizona in exchange for wide receiver Rondale Moore, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Ridder gets a chance to start fresh after Atlanta opted to ink Kirk Cousins (Achilles) to a massive four-year contract, and he becomes the favorite to back up Kyler Murray for the Cardinals. The team also has 2023 fifth-round pick Clayton Tune available, and further competition could be added this offseason, but Ridder boasts enough experience to step up in emergency circumstances. Across 15 appearances last season he completed 249 of 388 passes for 2,836 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.