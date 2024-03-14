The Falcons are expected to trade Ridder following the signing of Kirk Cousins to a four-year contract worth up to $180 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Atlanta reportedly doesn't have an immediate deal in place, but Ridder should draw some interest from teams in the league willing to part with later draft picks. The 2022 third-round pick boasts a unique amount of starting experience, as he's now heading into just his age-25 season, potentially making him an upgrade as a No. 2 option for some quarterback rooms in the NFL. If Ridder is indeed traded, it could throw a wrench in the assumption that Atlanta will release Taylor Heinicke in a cap-savings move.