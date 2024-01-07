Ridder completed 22 of 30 passes for 291 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and netted no gain on two carries in the Falcons' 48-17 loss to the Saints on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

The two turnovers were naturally a blemish, but Ridder otherwise put together some encouraging numbers that included an elevated 9.7 yards per attempt, his second-highest figure of the season. Ridder connected with Jonnu Smith and and Bijan Robinson for touchdown tosses of 15 and 71 yards, respectively, for only his second multi-touchdown performance of his second season, and Sunday's production pushed the sophomore signal-caller's final numbers to 2,836 passing yards and a 12:12 TD:INT over 15 games. Both Ridder and the Falcons as a whole head into the offseason with plenty of uncertainty, and it seems likely that the young signal-caller will either find himself in a new locale or playing for a new coaching staff with Atlanta in 2024.