Ridder figures to be relegated to a backup role with the Falcons set to sign Kirk Cousins, per the team's official website.

The 2022 third-round pick has won eight of his 17 NFL starts while throwing 14 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. He's completed 64.0 percent of his passes for 7.0 YPA, but with a higher-than-average sack rate (7.4 percent) and nine lost fumbles. Overall, Ridder has the same number of turnovers (19) as combined passing and rushing TDs in the NFL. The Falcons likely will release Taylor Heinicke after their agreement with Cousins becomes official.