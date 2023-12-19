Demercado notched four carries for 64 yards and one touchdown and gathered in one of three targets for six yards during Sunday's 45-29 loss to the 49ers.

Demercado logged his longest play from scrimmage as a pro when he banged his way through a bunch of bodies early in the fourth quarter before finding no 49er defenders in front of him en route a 49-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. Otherwise, he was pretty quiet on his four other touches, amassing 21 total yards. While Demercado matched fellow reserve running back Michael Carter (six touches, 37 yards) with 18 snaps on offense, James Conner continued to pave the way with 36 such plays and 17 touches for 89 total yards and a TD. Overall, the Cardinals racked up 234 rushing yards against a decent San Francisco defensive front, so Demercado may continue to maintain some sway in Arizona's offense over the final three contests of the season.