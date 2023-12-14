Demercado (neck) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

Demercado has been dealing with a neck injury since sustaining it in the first quarter of the Cardinals' last game Week 13 at Pittsburgh. With the benefit of a Week 14 bye, the undrafted rookie running back has logged two capped sessions this week, but he may need to get back to full Friday in order to avoid a designation ahead of Sunday's contest versus the 49ers. If Demercado is able to suit up Week 15, he and Michael Carter would be the candidates for reps behind the team's No. 1 running back James Conner.