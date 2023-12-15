Demercado (neck) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game versus the 49ers, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Demercado thus will benefit from a Week 14 bye and not miss a game as a result of the neck injury that he sustained Week 13 at Pittsburgh. With a full practice under his belt Friday as well, he'll continue to be one of the options out of the backfield alongside Michael Carter behind starter James Conner.