The 2024 Fantasy Football season is on the way and the Fantasy Football Today team has drafted their initial player outlooks for the entire player pool heading into training camp. Things will change on the injury front, in free agency and possibly on the trade market, but the Fantasy Football team led by Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dan Schneier have created player outlooks based on 2024 projection, June ADP (average draft position) and where these players have come off the board in our mock (and real) drafts through May and June. We'll use the FFT consensus PPR rankings (Jamey, Dave and Heath's rankings) to go player-by-player for the first round (12-team leagues) of your drafts.

*These consensus rankings are updated through June 10th.*

Round 1

"The consensus No. 1 overall pick in one-QB formats remains McCaffrey, who has averaged at least 21 PPR points in each of his past two seasons. In fact, of the 27 regular-season games McCaffrey played in with the 49ers, he's hit at least 21 PPR points 17 times (63% of his games) and at least 30 PPR points five times (nearly 20% of his games). If there's a worry, it's that McCaffrey is 28 years old and coming off of a 417-touch season including the playoffs. The previous time McCaffrey had over 400 touches in a year was 2019, and he followed it up with two injury-plagued seasons. The 417 touches were also his most in a season ever. The best way to safeguard your investment in McCaffrey would be to add his backup, presumably Elijah Mitchell, with a pick in Round 9 or later." - Dave Richard

"Lamb became one of the best wide receivers in the NFL last year and we're buying a repeat. We aren't opposed to drafting him as early as 1.02 in a PPR redraft league and he's an easy top-five pick in a Dynasty startup as well. It's rare that a player's volume and efficiency spike like this, but Lamb saw 25 more targets in 2024 and somehow produced more yards per target as well. His 135 catches led the NFL and even that might sell him short. From Week 8 on Lamb averaged 12.6 targets per game and was on pace for 156 catches over a full season. The Cowboys added no competition for targets and appear ready to feature Lamb like no other wide receiver in the league this season." - Heath Cummings

"Hill is a first-round pick in all one-quarterback leagues and he's in the discussion for No. 1 overall. Since he joined the Dolphins he has 401 more receiving yards than any other player in football. Hill turning 30 may scare some Fantasy managers away, but he showed no signs of slowing down last year, setting career-highs in targets, yards and yards per game. His 10.5 yards per target and 15.1 yards per catch were his best marks since 2018. In Dynasty leagues, Hill's age matters a bit more. He slips to WR8 in that format and is a sell for any team that isn't a true contender in 2024." - Heath Cummings

"There are some Fantasy managers concerned about Jefferson this season, and rightfully so. He has a new quarterback in rookie J.J. McCarthy or Sam Darnold with Kirk Cousins off to Atlanta, and that could be a problem. But we still believe in Jefferson, and he should once again be considered a top-five Fantasy receiver in all leagues, with the upside to be the No. 1 player at his position. He's worth drafting with a top-five overall pick. Last year, Jefferson played the final four games with Nick Mullens, and Jefferson was still dominant. He had 44 targets for 30 catches, 476 yards and two touchdowns, and he averaged 22.1 PPR points per game over that span. Jefferson is capable of producing with almost any quarterback in Kevin O'Connell's offense, and Jefferson should once again have a standout campaign in 2024. He averaged at least 17.1 PPR points per game in four years in a row, including each of the past two seasons of at least 20.2 PPR points per game." - Jamey Eisenberg

"It's nearly impossible to draft Hall too high in Fantasy Football this year. We're comfortable with him as early as No. 2 overall, with Christian McCaffrey being the only player that all of our experts agree should be drafted before him. Hall finished as RB2 overall last year despite the fact he was coming off an ACL injury and he only scored five rushing touchdowns. He should be fully healthy to start 2024 and the return of Aaron Rodgers should create more scoring opportunities. Hall has been remarkably good at creating big plays, with both a rush and a reception of more than 50 yards in each of his first two years in the league. A revamped offensive line and better quarterback play should mean fewer plays where he's tackled behind the line of scrimmage. No one should be surprised if Hall is the most valuable player in Fantasy this season." - Heath Cummings

"Chase should once again be considered among the best Fantasy receivers, and he's worth drafting with a first-round pick in all leagues. Chase is coming off the worst season of his career in 2023, but he still averaged 16.4 PPR points per game. Part of that was Joe Burrow missing the final seven games of the season with a wrist injury, but Burrow is healthy heading into training camp. Chase still managed a career-best season in targets (145) and receptions (100), and he also added 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns. Chase averaged 20.2 PPR points per game in 2022, and that's the kind of upside he has once again in 2024 with Burrow healthy. After Christian McCaffrey comes off the board at No. 1 overall, you can argue Chase could be the first receiver drafted in the group of CeeDee Lamb, Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Most likely, Chase will be selected fourth of that group (ahead of St. Brown), but that could still make him a top-five overall pick in all formats." - Jamey Eisenberg

"St. Brown has established himself as one of the best receivers in the NFL, and he's worth drafting in Round 1 in all leagues. He should be considered a top-five wide receiver this year along with CeeDee Lamb, Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase, and St. Brown can get drafted as high as No. 6 overall this season. In 2023, St. Brown averaged a career-high 20.7 PPR points per game, and he's scored at least 16.7 PPR points per game in each of the past two seasons. Over that span, St. Brown has averaged 155 targets, 113 catches, 1,338 yards and eight touchdowns, and he earned a huge raise this offseason with a four-year extension for $120 million, including $77 million guaranteed. Jared Goff should continue to lean on St. Brown in 2024, and he's a great player to select first on your Fantasy roster." - Jamey Eisenberg

"The hype around Robinson led to first-round Fantasy draft capital in Year 1 in almost all leagues and formats. Those who drafted Robinson were disappointed in his production as he finished with the 17th-most Fantasy points per game (PPR). Former Falcons play caller Arthur Smith afforded Robinson just the 25th-most touches among all RBs as a rookie. The key areas Smith could have gotten Robinson the ball more were in the red zone and in the passing game, and the expectation is that new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson will do just that. Zac Robinson joins the Falcons after working on the Rams staff and fresh off a 2023 season where Kyren Williams led all RBs in touches per game. The coaching change plus how the addition of Kirk Cousins raises the ceiling of the entire offense are the two key factors in why Bijan Robinson is being drafted around the same range or earlier (mid-to-late Round 1) than he was as a rookie. Robinson is one of a handful of players who can challenge Christian McCaffrey as the highest-scoring non-QB in 2024." - Dan Schneier

"Brown is a consensus top-six wide receiver worthy of a selection in the first round of PPR leagues. While the rest of the Eagles offense struggled at times, Brown was their consistent alpha, setting a career-high with 106 receptions. The only downside was his low touchdown total, but we expect that was just a blip, not something that will carry over into 2024. His 2,883 receiving yards since he arrived in Philadelphia trail only Tyreek Hill and CeeDee Lamb and his long-term contract ties him to Jalen Hurts and the Eagles for the foreseeable future. Dynasty managers should expect the 27-year-old to be one of the best wide receivers in football for at least the next three seasons." - Heath Cummings

1.10: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions

"Gibbs enters his sophomore campaign looking to build off his productive rookie season in 2023. We like Gibbs as a No. 1 running back in all leagues, and he's worth drafting toward the end of Round 1. As a rookie, Gibbs was a star, averaging 16.1 PPR points per game, including six outings with at least 21.5 PPR points in his final 11 contests. Only seven running backs saw more targets than Gibbs' 71, and his 52 catches were tied for the ninth-most at the position. General manager Brad Holmes said in May that Gibbs should "see more of the load" this season, which could come at the expense of David Montgomery, who out-carried Gibbs 219-182. Even if Montgomery continues to get more carries than Gibbs, he should still have the chance for 250-plus total touches. And Gibbs scored 11 total touchdowns in 2023 (10 rushing). Gibbs should have the chance for another big year in 2024." - Jamey Eisenberg

1.11: Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets

"For the second year in a row, Wilson is one of the most common breakout picks in Fantasy Football. Let's hope his quarterback stays healthy. We're drafting Wilson late in Round 1 in full PPR leagues and Round 2 everywhere else. The 24-year-old has caught passes from Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, Mike White, Trevor Siemian, Tim Boyle, and Chris Streveler in his first two seasons in the NFL. Somehow he topped 80 catches and 1,000 yards in both seasons anyway. With Rodgers under center, 100 catches and 1,500 yards is possible. Most notably, you should expect Wilson to score more. Rodgers has a career 6.2% touchdown rate, while Wilson has only scored on 2.2% of his career receptions. We expect him to double his career touchdowns and then some this season. Wilson is a top-10 WR in Dynasty who could leap into the top five with a hot start to the season." - Heath Cummings

"Taylor had a murky 2023 season due to injuries and a contract dispute, but he found his stride from Week 7 on when he earned the featured role in the Colts offense. Over that final stretch, Taylor averaged just fewer than 100 total yards per game (99.4) despite missing a three-game stretch from Weeks 13-15. With Anthony Richardson back at QB, Taylor should see more open run lanes with defenses accounting for the QB's rushing ability. He should also see more red zone opportunities. Taylor is a locked-in RB1 and will be selected in the back half of Round 1 in most Fantasy leagues." - Dan Schneier