The 2024 Fantasy Football season is on the way and the Fantasy Football Today team has drafted their initial player outlooks for the entire player pool heading into training camp. Things will change on the injury front, in free agency and possibly on the trade market, but the Fantasy Football team led by Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dan Schneier have created player outlooks based on 2024 projection, June ADP (average draft position) and where these players have come off the board in our mock (and real) drafts through May and June. We'll use the FFT consensus PPR rankings (Jamey, Dave and Heath's rankings) to go player-by-player for the second round (12-team leagues) of your drafts.

*These consensus rankings are updated through June 10th.*

Round 2

"The keys to Nacua's breakout last year were his outstanding route running, his timing with Matthew Stafford and his penchant for taking advantage of both Cooper Kupp's absences and Kupp's ability to draw double coverage. Understandably, Nacua's numbers were better without Kupp (13.0 targets and 23.8 PPR points per game in Weeks 1 through 4) than with Kupp (8.5 targets and 15.7 PPR points per game from Week 5 on). That should set a realistic expectation on what to count on from Nacua in his second season, which frankly is still quite excellent considering the lack of elite-tier receivers in Fantasy. It helps that the Rams offense might be even better this year considering their O-line enhancements and Stafford entering the season healthy. Not only should Nacua get picked well before Kupp, but he's in the conversation as a late-Round 1 pick in PPR redraft leagues; he's more of a Round 2 pick in half- and non-PPR." - Dave Richard

2.2: Kyren Williams, RB, Rams

"Williams should have the opportunity to try and replicate his breakout campaign from a year ago, which is why he's being drafted as a top-10 RB in Round 2, but injury issues, a prized rookie and a treacherous track record for Rams RBs are concerning. Williams missed spring practices with a foot issue seemingly caused by extreme workouts. The third-year back has now suffered four injuries to his feet or ankles since entering the NFL. When he does return he'll have to fend off losing touches to rookie Blake Corum, who was the ballyhooed feature back for Michigan for two seasons. Lastly, Williams was the first running back to total at least 1,000 yards under Rams coach Sean McVay since Todd Gurley, who happened to be the last Rams rusher to total 1,000-plus yards in consecutive seasons (2018-19). Williams was amazing in 2023, leading RBs in touches per game (21.7) and finishing top four in total touchdowns (15), yards per rush (5.0) and PPR points per game (21.2). If the workload is there and he stays healthy, he should be awesome, but those aren't promised given the developments over past few months. If you do draft him, you'll probably feel better if you also nab Corum in Round 8 before other hawkeyed Fantasy managers think to get him." - Dave Richard

"Barkley left the Giants this offseason to join the rival Eagles. We're drafting him as a top-10 running back in Round 2 of PPR leagues. The situation in Philadelphia is a mixed bag. The offense is better, which is a plus, but Barkley may not see a big touchdown boost because Jalen Hurts rushes for double-digit touchdowns every year. Hurts has historically had a fairly low running back target rate as well, which could limit Barkley's receiving upside. One positive we're sure about is that the offensive line should open up bigger holes, even with Jason Kelce retiring. Barkley averaged 5.6 yards per touch his first two seasons in the league, he's been at 4.4 since and he averaged 4.3 last year. We expect a small bounceback, but we don't think he's the same guy he was in 2018. In Dynasty leagues, Barkley has reached the point in his career where he should only be rostered by a contender. Trade him if you're not." - Heath Cummings

"It's not often when a rookie wideout enters the NFL with as much praise as Harrison, but what else would you expect from a two-time unanimous All-American with back-to-back collegiate seasons of at least 65 catches, 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns and a Pro Football Hall of Fame father? The truth is, Harrison is an exceptional, NFL-ready wide receiver who should instantly improve the passing game for the Cardinals. There's also a mostly pristine track record of Kyler Murray heavily targeting one receiver more than the others, so expecting at least eight targets per game from Harrison feels reasonable. The rookie also figures to be a big-time red-zone option, creating plenty of scoring opportunities all year. We don't say this lightly: Harrison has all the hallmarks of an instant Fantasy must-start stud, which is why we believe him to be worthy of a pick anywhere from 13th to 20th overall in redraft leagues. It sounds like a steep price, but that's what it will take for a player of his caliber with this kind of opportunity. Harrison is also worthy of the first overall pick in all rookie-only drafts, including Superflex/two-QB." - Dave Richard

"It was a tale of two seasons for Etienne. In the first half of the season, Etienne challenged for RB1 overall and averaged 106.2 yards per game and over 22 touches. After the Jaguars' Week 9 bye week, Etienne had just one RB1 (top 12) and he finished outside the RB2 range (top 24) in five of his last nine games with just four total touchdowns scored. There is early talk of Tank Bigsby taking a mental leap in OTAs. If Bigsby cuts into Etienne's workload, it will be difficult for Etienne to return value at his current ADP. Etienne is coming off the board early in the third round of Fantasy drafts." - Dan Schneier

"Olave was a popular breakout candidate heading into 2023 but ultimately failed to live up to the hype and scored just the 19th-most Fantasy points per game. However, Olave did command the 13th-most targets per game with a 40% air yardage share. Both the targets and air yards suggest the breakout is still in play and it just might happen one year later. Olave will have working for him an added year of rapport with Derek Carr, no Michael Thomas to compete with for targets, and possible positive touchdown regression coming his way. Olave is coming off the board in the back end of Round 2 or early Round 3 and should provide a WR2 floor with the upside for more." - Dan Schneier

"White broke out in 2023 in large part due to how he fit Dave Canales' system. White finished with the fifth-most touches per game, top 10 among all RBs in carries and top nine in targets, and he turned that massive volume into the 14th-most Fantasy points per game and ninth-most per game in PPR formats. The outlook has changed slightly in 2024 with Canales in Carolina and the Buccaneers using a draft pick on RB Bucky Irving. With a heavy volume projection, White comes off the board around the Round 2/3 turn and is one of the best bets for volume at the RB position." - Dan Schneier

2.8: Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers

"Evans fell in Fantasy drafts last summer due to uncertainties about his quarterback play and concerns about his age. He responded by finishing as the WR4 overall in Fantasy with another 1,000-yard season (1,233 to be exact) and 13 receiving touchdowns. His rapport with Baker Mayfield was excellent, specifically in the red zone. He enters 2024 as a high-end WR2 option being selected in the early-to-mid-Round 3 range despite him outproducing several of the receivers drafted in front of him." - Dan Schneier

2.9: Isaiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs

"In the 15 games Pacheco had at least 15 touches in last season including the playoffs, he scored at least 15 PPR points 10 times. And now it appears Pacheco will be the Chiefs' primary running back this season without much competition, opening the door for him to keep getting 15-plus touches per week. He'll benefit greatly from that workload, something Pacheco needs after earning just a 6.6% explosive play rate and 16.4% avoided tackle rate last season, both below average among qualifying rushers. Any improvement to his efficiency will make him an outstanding Fantasy running back with the potential to put up big numbers regardless of the opponent. That's why he's worth targeting around 20th overall in PPR formats (a tad higher in non-PPR) as a must-start RB." - Dave Richard

"Cook took a big leap in 2023 and may be in line for another in 2024. That's because the Bills retained Joe Brady, who turned Cook into a true workhorse back in the second half of last season. In his final seven regular season games, Cook averaged 19.2 touches, 104.3 yards, and just over 16 PPR Fantasy points per game. He touched the ball exactly 22 times in each of the Bills' two playoff games. The negative, if there was one, was that Cook only scored two rushing touchdowns for the second year in a row. If he ever has a normal touchdown season, Cook could produce like a first-round pick. For now, we're comfortable drafting him as a top-10 back as early as Round 2." - Heath Cummings

"Pittman became the go-to target for Gardner Minshew in 2023. He earned 156 targets and turned them into 109 receptions and 1,110 receiving yards. His 30% target share ranked him among the league leaders. In 2024, his outlook changes with the Colts moving on from Minshew and Anthony Richardson returning to the lineup as the starter. There is more variance in Pittman's profile after the team added Adonai Mitchell at WR in the draft and because it's unknown how Richardson will distribute the football. Pittman is a third-round pick in Fantasy drafts but he has a lower floor than most WRs coming off the board in this range." - Dan Schneier

"You might lower expectations for Adams in 2024, but not to the point where you'll want to ignore him. Proof of his dynamite production came at the beginning and the end of last season: Adams did well in his first three games (25.1 PPR point average) before Jimmy Garoppolo got concussed, then the Raiders season fell apart and the offense struggled until the final four weeks when Aidan O'Connell got comfortable (19.7 PPR point average). The film will also show that Adams is still explosive, but he clearly needs adequate quarterback play. To that end, O'Connell will battle Gardner Minshew for the starting job this preseason. The two passers had nearly identical efficiency metrics in 2023 but neither one was particularly good, save for O'Connell in his last four. Even if O'Connell improved a little bit this offseason then he should earn the job and have a chance to help Adams achieve quality stats. And even if it's Minshew, at least you know he pushed Michael Pittman to a 16.5 PPR per-game average in his 12 complete games in Indy. Draft Adams with 16 PPR point expectations (probably closer to 9.5 non-PPR points) starting in late Round 2." - Dave Richard