Demercado should continue to play a regular role in the Cardinals offense in the final two games of the regular season, Zach Gershman of the team's official site reports.

Speaking about Arizona's rookie class in general Thursday, coach Jonathan Gannon said, "Reps are gold right now for those guys, and they'll take the next step." Since the team's Week 14 bye, Demercado earned 24 percent of the offensive snaps Week 15 against the 49ers and then 38 percent this past Sunday at Chicago, combining for eight carries for 74 yards and one touchdown and eight catches (on 11 targets) for 46 yards in those games. James Conner is the Cardinals' unquestioned lead runner, but Demercado figures to continue being a regular option behind him Week 17 in Philadelphia and Week 18 versus the Seahawks.