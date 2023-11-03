Demercado (toe) was ruled out for Sunday's contest at Cleveland, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

After sitting out the entirety of Week 9 prep, Demercado will miss the first game of his career due to a toe injury. With the undrafted rookie sidelined, James Conner (knee) still on injured reserve and Damien Williams (foot) on the practice squad injured list, the Cardinals backfield options have been whittled down to Keaontay Ingram and Tony Jones on the active roster and Corey Clement and Hassan Hall on the practice squad. Demercado's next chance for game action arrives Sunday, Nov. 12 against the Falcons.