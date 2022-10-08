Turner (ankle) was not listed on Arizona's injury report Saturday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

After missing Weeks 3 and 4 due to an ankle injury, Turner was a full participant in Friday's practice and was not listed on the team's injury report. The 26-year-old linebacker has logged four tackles (two solo) through two games this season. Playing 36 of the team's special teams snaps, Turner primarily plays a special teams role for the Cardinals and look set to resume his duties Sunday.