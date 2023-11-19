site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-ezekiel-turner-returns-for-week-11 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' Ezekiel Turner: Returns for Week 11
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Turner (hamstring) is active Sunday against the Texans.
Turner will return after a one-game absence, which should be good news for the Cardinals' depth at linebacker.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Football Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 13 min read