Turner recorded 10 tackles (four solo) in a Week 4 loss to San Francisco on Sunday. He added two yards on one carry on offense.

With Josh Woods (ankle) missing a third straight game, Turner stepped into a starting role, logging a season-high 69 percent of Arizona's defensive snaps. He did well with the opportunity, pacing Arizona in stops and even picking up a first down with a two-yard rush on a fake punt in the second quarter. Turner could get another start Sunday in Cincinnati if Woods is forced to miss another contest.