Cardinals' Ezekiel Turner: Will sit again
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 30, 2022
at
9:28 pm ET
•
1 min read
Turner (ankle) is out Sunday against the Panthers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Turner also sat out the team's Week 3 loss to the Rams with the injury. Mostly a depth piece at linebacker and special-teams contributor, Turner's snaps will likely to continue funneling to Ben Niemann.
