Turner (hamstring) was deemed inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Turner will miss his first game of the season due to a hamstring injury. The 27-year-old linebacker has not played a defensive snap since the Week 4 loss to San Francisco, but he's been a core special-teamer for the Cardinals this season, tallying 17 tackles over nine games. Turner's next opportunity to suit up will come Sunday, Nov. 19 against Houston.