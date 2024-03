Turner signed a one-year contract with the 49ers on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Turner spent his first six professional seasons with Arizona, and he'll stay in the division with his move to San Francisco. The 27-year-old has primarily been a special-teamer throughout his career, and he logged just 47 defensive snaps to 344 special-teams snaps last season. Turner figures to fill a similar role with the 49ers in the upcoming campaign.