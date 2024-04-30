Rookie third-round pick Trey Benson is unlikely to take Conner's starting job but cmay eventually force a platoon, according to KC Joyner of The Athletic.

It's a bit like the situation in Los Angeles with Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, i.e., the returning starter played too well last season to lose his Week 1 starting job, but the addition of a relatively early draft pick nonetheless increases the odds of a decline in snaps/touches. In Conner's case, there's the added factor that he's missed multiple games in each of his seven NFL seasons, though never more than six in any one year. His 2023 included career highs for rushing yards (1,040) and yards per carry (5.0), with the downside being his fewest targets (33) and catches (27, 2.1 per game) since he was a barely-used rookie in 2017. The lack of receiving volume was partially a product of Emari Demercado getting playing time in passing situations, and it's worth noting that the Cardinals have two other backs (Michael Carter, DeeJay Dallas) with track records as passing-down specialists. That said, Conner still figures to be the starter and lead runner, with Benson being the main threat to poach carries and TDs even if other guys are in the mix for passing downs.