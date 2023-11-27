Conner rushed six times for 27 yards and brought in four of five targets for five yards in the Cardinals' 37-14 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Conner's day quickly fell victim to a game script that saw the Cardinals already down by 13 points at halftime. The veteran back also found running room to be mostly at a premium, considering 14 of his rushing yards came on one carry. Conner yardage tally was a season-low total, and he'll aim to bounce back from the unproductive afternoon against his old Steelers squad on the road in Week 13.