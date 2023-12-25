Conner compiled 12 carries for 45 yards and five catches (on five targets) for 67 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-16 loss in Chicago.

Sunday's outing marked Conner's first of the campaign with less than 4.0 yards per carry, but he made up for it with his performance as a receiver. Typically, he earns a few targets per game, but his five looks in Week 16 included a 16-yard catch and run for a TD and a personal game high of 20 yards. Conner thus recorded 100-plus yards from scrimmage for the fourth time in 11 appearances this season. He'll aim to keep it up Sunday, Dec. 31 at Philadelphia.