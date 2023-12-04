Conner rushed the ball 25 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Steelers.

Conner topped 20 carries for the second time this season and for the first time since Week 2, likely in part due to his return to Pittsburgh and also because Emari Demercado (neck) was forced to exit the game. Regardless, he turned in a strong effort, highlighted by a long gain of 29 yards as well as touchdowns of one and nine yards. Conner had failed to top 73 rushing yards in three previous games since returning from a knee injury and will now head into a bye before facing a stout San Francisco defense in Week 15.