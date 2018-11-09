Gresham (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest in Kansas City, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Gresham bumped up to full participation at Friday's practice, which is generally the basis for getting clearance to play. That said, the veteran tight end enters the weekend with a designation. If he's active Sunday, as he has been in each of the Cardinals' previous six games, Gresham will be little more than a fringe TE option due to his mark of 1.2 targets per outing.