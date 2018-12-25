Gresham played 46 of the Cardinals' 53 snaps on offense during Sunday's 31-9 loss to the Rams. However, he wasn't targeted in the contest.

Pass-catching tight end Ricky Seals-Jones dealt with food poisoning during Week 16 prep, and while he was active, he left after five offensive snaps and didn't return due to a stinger. Gresham and John Phillips (10 snaps on offense) got all the TE reps the rest of the way, but only the latter got in the box score, catching his only target for nine yards. In seven games since the Cards' Week 9 bye, Gresham has reeled in just three of five passes for 26 yards. When healthy, Seals-Jones is the only tight end in Arizona worth a look.