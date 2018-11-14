Gresham played 29 (on 73) offensive snaps during Sunday's 26-14 defeat in Kansas City.

The breakdown of reps between Gresham and Ricky Seals-Jones depends on the week. On this occasion, the latter led the way with 46 snaps on offense, which he used to produce five catches (on nine targets) for 51 yards. Meanwhile, Gresham went without a target for the third time in seven games this season. He also is averaging just one target per contest in 2018, making him a fantasy nonentity in his ninth NFL campaign.

