Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Target-free for third time
Gresham played 29 (on 73) offensive snaps during Sunday's 26-14 defeat in Kansas City.
The breakdown of reps between Gresham and Ricky Seals-Jones depends on the week. On this occasion, the latter led the way with 46 snaps on offense, which he used to produce five catches (on nine targets) for 51 yards. Meanwhile, Gresham went without a target for the third time in seven games this season. He also is averaging just one target per contest in 2018, making him a fantasy nonentity in his ninth NFL campaign.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Active Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Status in question for Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Limited with back injury•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Tallies 22 yards Week 8•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Active Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Questionable for Week 8•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 11
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Week 11 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 11 Streamers
Eli Manning came through in Week 10, and now he's the No. 1 streamer against the best matchup...
-
Week 11 Big Questions
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
With six more teams on bye in Week 11, you're going to need some help from the waiver wire....