Cardinals' John Brown: Returns from four-game absence

Brown (toe) is listed as active Sunday against the Giants, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

For the first time since Week 11, Brown wasn't ruled out in advance of a game, indicating a return was possible. With active status confirmed Sunday, his bout with turf toe is officially behind him. Brown will aim to make a splash versus a New York defense that has allowed 14.1 YPC and six touchdowns to wide receivers over the last four contests.