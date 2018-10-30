Phillips signed a contract with the Cardinals on Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Phillips will likely serve as a reserve tight end behind Ricky Seals-Jones and Jermaine Gresham. The 10-year pro has been utilized more as a blocker than a pass catcher in his career, and has recorded only 390 yards and five touchdowns in 112 games played. Philips replaced fellow tight end Gabe Homes on Arizona's 53-man roster.