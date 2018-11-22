Phillips (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Phillips appears to have sustained a knee injury during a Week 10 loss to the Raiders, putting his availability for Sunday's tilt against the Chargers in question. The veteran tight end has only seen usage as a rotational blocker during his two games with the Cardinals, so it's unlikely that his tentative absence would have a notable impact on Arizona's offense.

