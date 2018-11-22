Phillips (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Phillips was upgraded to a limited practice after being sidelined to begin the week. The veteran tight end is still nursing a knee injury sustained during last week's loss to the Raiders, but appears to be progressing well in his recovery. If Phillips is able to suit up against the Chargers on Sunday, he'll see usage as a rotational blocker and special-teams player.

More News
Our Latest Stories