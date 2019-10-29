Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Piles up 10 stops
Hicks made 10 tackles (six solo) and broke up a pass in Sunday's 31-9 loss to the Saints.
This is the fifth time in eight games Hicks has managed double-digit tackles, and those consistent explosions have him second only to Blake Martinez (83) for the league lead with 79 stops. He continues to be a top IDP asset, and he'll look to keep it up against the run-heavy 49ers on Thursday.
