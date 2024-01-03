Hicks finished Sunday's 33-10 loss to the Packers with four tackles (one solo).
It was Hicks' lowest tackling output since Week 1 against the Bucs when he had three stops. Still, thanks to Sunday's performance, the 2015 third-round pick out of Texas is up to 100 total tackles on the year, which is the fifth straight season he has reached the century mark in that category.
