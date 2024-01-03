Watch Now:

Hicks finished Sunday's 33-10 loss to the Packers with four tackles (one solo).

It was Hicks' lowest tackling output since Week 1 against the Bucs when he had three stops. Still, thanks to Sunday's performance, the 2015 third-round pick out of Texas is up to 100 total tackles on the year, which is the fifth straight season he has reached the century mark in that category.

More News