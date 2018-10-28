Cardinals' Justin Pugh: Won't play Sunday
Pugh (hand) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Pugh will miss his second straight game due to a hand injury. As long as Pugh remains sidelined, expect Josh Wetzel to slot into the starting right guard position.
