White (biceps) is expected to be "pretty much full tilt" when the Cardinals begin their offseason programs, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

White suffered a torn biceps in Week 11 and finished the 2023 campaign on IR, after appearing in 11 games and recording 90 combined tackles including 2.0 sacks. With the team expecting him to be able to take part in offseason programs, there shouldn't be any reason to believe the West Virginia product won't be ready for the 2024 campaign.