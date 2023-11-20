White suffered a torn biceps tendon in Sunday's loss to the Texans and will miss the remainder of the season, Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports.

White has played a team-high 709 defensive snaps this season as the captain of coach Jonathan Gannon's defense after following him over from the Eagles. White started all 11 games and was on pace for a career year with 90 tackles (53 solo), nine TFLs, two sacks, one interception and three pass breakups. Josh Woods is a candidate to take over as an every-down linebacker.