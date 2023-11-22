Watch Now:

White (biceps) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Darrin Urban of the Cardinals' official website reports.

White suffered a torn biceps in Sunday's loss to the Texans, so this move was more of a formality. It will be a significant loss for Arizona's defense, as he was a captain and had played a team-high 709 defensive snaps. In his absence, Krys Barnes will presumably fill in at middle linebacker.

