White (biceps) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Darrin Urban of the Cardinals' official website reports.
White suffered a torn biceps in Sunday's loss to the Texans, so this move was more of a formality. It will be a significant loss for Arizona's defense, as he was a captain and had played a team-high 709 defensive snaps. In his absence, Krys Barnes will presumably fill in at middle linebacker.
