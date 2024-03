Collier (biceps) is expected to be "pretty much full tilt" when the Cardinals begin their offseason programs, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Collier only appeared in one game for Arizona last season before suffering the injury and spent the rest of the season sidelined. He re-signed with the team earlier in March, and with him nearing full health, he should have a second chance to impress in 2024.