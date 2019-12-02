Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Leading receiver in loss
Fitzgerald caught six of seven targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Rams.
The veteran receiver led the team in catches and yards on a day when the entire Cards offense struggled. It's only the second time in the last six games Fitzgerald has hauled in more than 50 yards, a decline largely due to lower volume -- he's averaged only 5.2 targets a game over that stretch, a far cry from the double-digit passes he was seeing to begin the year. That trend doesn't figure to reverse itself in Week 14 against a stingy Steelers defense.
