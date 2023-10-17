Prater netted all three field-goal attempts during Sunday's 26-9 defeat to the Rams.

Prater accounted for all of the Cardinals' points Week 6, striking true from 55, 32 and 27 yards during the contest. His long made kick in the first quarter also doubled as his 74th from 50-plus yards, which extended an NFL record that he owns, per Darren Urban of the team's official site. After attempting just one FGA in the previous two games, Prater again was busy Sunday, marking his fourth occasion this season with exactly three such attempts and helping push him back into a tie for 17th among kickers in scoring (7.2 points per game) with the Dolphins' Jason Sanders.