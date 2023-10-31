Prater connected on his only field-goal attempt and sole point-after try during Sunday's 31-24 defeat to the Ravens.

Despite the close margin of victory, the Cardinals were down 21-7 entering the fourth quarter and went for two after both of their touchdowns down the stretch, limiting Prater's chances. He thus matched his third-lowest point total (four) in eight games on the campaign, which pushed his scoring average from 6.7 to 6.4 points per game. Prater may have a tough time producing Sunday against a Browns team that has conceded the fourth-fewest FGAs (11) to opponents in seven contests this season.