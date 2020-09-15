Williams was blanked on two targets during Sunday's 24-20 win at San Francisco.
The Cardinals offense racked up a whopping 82 offensive snaps, with Williams earning 43 of them (52 percent). After leading the team's tight ends in offensive snap share (46 percent) last season, he was a close second in the category Week 1 to Dan Arnold, who started, played 45 such snaps (55 percent) and hauled in both targets for 21 yards. While the two may have an even split of the TE reps in 2020, Williams doesn't hold the same fantasy sway that Arnold does.
More News
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Ready to go for Week 1•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Back to work Monday•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Misses third straight practice•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Elevated from NFI list•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: On to NFI list•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Leads team's TEs in snap share•