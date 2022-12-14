Williams reverted to the Cardinals' practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Williams received the bump up to the active roster with Zach Ertz (knee) out for Monday's loss to the Patriots. Despite seeing 15 offensive snaps, the 28-year-old once again failed to draw a single target or tally any stats. With Ertz out for the remainder of the season, it's likely that Williams finds himself back on Arizona's 53-man roster again. His next opportunity to suit up will now be Sunday in Denver.