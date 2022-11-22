Williams reverted to Arizona's practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.
With Zach Ertz (knee) out for the season, Williams was elevated from the practice squad prior to the Cardinals' Week 11 loss to San Francisco and logged 13 snaps -- well behind Trey McBride's 54 but ahead of Stephen Anderson's 10. Williams caught his only target for seven yards in the loss and also played nine special-teams snaps. He's a candidate to be elevated again for Week 12 if Arizona opts to carry three tight ends into Sunday's contest against the Chargers.