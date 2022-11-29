Williams reverted to the Cardinals' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Williams received the bump up to the active roster with Zach Ertz (knee) out for Sunday's loss to the Chargers. Despite seeing 17 snaps on offense, Williams failed to see a target or tally any stats. With Ertz out for the remainder of the season, there's a good chance Williams finds himself on the active roster again. With the Cardinals headed into a bye week, his next opportunity will be Week 14 against the Patriots.