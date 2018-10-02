Cardinals' Mike Glennon: Remains backup QB
Coach Steve Wilks called Glennon the Cardinals' backup quarterback Monday, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Glennon opened the season as the No. 3 behind Sam Bradford and 2018 first-round pick Josh Rosen, but Bradford faltered so much that he lost the starting job in the fourth quarter of Week 3. Wilks is sticking with Rosen as the director of the offense moving forward, leaving Glennon as the direct backup and Bradford a weekly inactive.
